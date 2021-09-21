Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.7 days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

