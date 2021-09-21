Reviewing Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jack in the Box and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 14.69% -20.52% 8.69% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jack in the Box and Kona Grill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.02 billion 2.07 $89.76 million $4.65 20.93 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Risk and Volatility

Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jack in the Box and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 4 12 0 2.65 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jack in the Box presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.28%.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

