Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,223 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of SJW Group worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJW. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:SJW opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

