Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Echo Global Logistics worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECHO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.