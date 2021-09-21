Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 190.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after buying an additional 750,720 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after buying an additional 290,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after buying an additional 187,207 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 206.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 170,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 83.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 141,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

