Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FibroGen were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in FibroGen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 221.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in FibroGen by 23.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

FibroGen stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

