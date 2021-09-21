Rhumbline Advisers Sells 33,796 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BGC Partners were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

