Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to $86.00 at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Erste Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.60.

NYSE RIO opened at $66.07 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

