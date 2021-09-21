Robert Harris Schwartz Sells 11,512 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $647,895.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Harris Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,297,155.98.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35.

ATEX stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.34. 139,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

