Robert W. Baird Increases Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $41.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Certara alerts:

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.53. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,626,751 shares of company stock worth $616,925,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.