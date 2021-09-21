Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.