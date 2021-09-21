Robin Lefkowitz Sells 3,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Lefkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00.

NFBK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,027. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $834.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

