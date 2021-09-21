Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,341 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,244,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,953,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 966.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter.

PPLT opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.84 and a fifty-two week high of $122.48.

