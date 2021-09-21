Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,002 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 27,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in United Airlines by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in United Airlines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

