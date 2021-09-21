Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.06.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

