Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16,611.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.