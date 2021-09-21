Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $997,000 Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 273.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 49.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average is $198.66. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.