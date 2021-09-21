Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,877 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Garmin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $166.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.