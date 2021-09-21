Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 2.2% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $36,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $121.67. 16,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,579. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

