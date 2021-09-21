Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 7,939 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $987,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. 36,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,028. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

