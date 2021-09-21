Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 11,033 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,819,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 327,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 208,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. 17,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,660. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

