Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 28,831 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 602,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

LIN stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

