Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Lessened by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.4% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $23,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.90. 20,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.