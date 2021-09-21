Rotten Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $329,098.40 and approximately $943.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00131582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045009 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 107,283,514 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

