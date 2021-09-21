RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.77 Million

Analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post sales of $222.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $233.50 million. RPC reported sales of $116.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $818.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $967.90 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPC.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE RES traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 986,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,150. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $832.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,376,954.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,216,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,525 shares of company stock worth $3,411,248. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RPC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in RPC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RPC by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

