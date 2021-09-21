RPT Realty to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 113.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 185,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 64,782 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73,251.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 176.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 796,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

