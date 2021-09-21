Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 57,079 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,079 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIXX opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $470.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.39.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

