Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

EIGR opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

