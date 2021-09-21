Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,552,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $461.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

