Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 16,600 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

