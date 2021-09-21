Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $50,394,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

