Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 332,774 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Copper and Gold were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

