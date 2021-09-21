Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 69,763 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 62.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,763 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 2.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 127,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

