SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $531,580.84 and $121,448.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,802.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.92 or 0.01260511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.69 or 0.00518384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00318961 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002790 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.