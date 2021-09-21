Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Safehold by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 79,971.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

