Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 183,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

SAFT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 62,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,438. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

