Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

