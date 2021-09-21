San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.76. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 352.49% and a net margin of 92.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

