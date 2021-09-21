Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 155” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 114.98 ($1.50) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.78. The company has a market cap of £31.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.20.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

