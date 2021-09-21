Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 155” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 114.98 ($1.50) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.78. The company has a market cap of £31.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.20.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
