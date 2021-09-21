Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.89.

Shares of SAP traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.18. 477,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$32.05 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

