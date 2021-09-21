Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,552 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 240,231 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after buying an additional 1,246,679 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 128,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 621,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,430,828. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

