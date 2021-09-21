Saturna Capital CORP Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.14. 33,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

