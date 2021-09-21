Saturna Capital CORP Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.14. 245,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,529. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

