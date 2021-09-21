Saturna Capital CORP Sells 3,800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 236,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,070,224. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.