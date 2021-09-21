Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.00

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.78 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,412,536 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of £63.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

In other news, insider David Archer purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.