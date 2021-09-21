SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $353.43 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.26 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.10.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

