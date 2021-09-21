Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 42.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,397 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 177.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,055,000 after acquiring an additional 140,149 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.