Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scholastic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Scholastic worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.