Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $859,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,864,000.

SCHD opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53.

