Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCRYY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

